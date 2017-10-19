Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)
PRIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
109.85INR
19 Oct 2017
109.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.09%)
Rs0.10 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs109.75
Rs109.75
Open
Rs109.40
Rs109.40
Day's High
Rs111.90
Rs111.90
Day's Low
Rs108.60
Rs108.60
Volume
39,526
39,526
Avg. Vol
190,643
190,643
52-wk High
Rs129.90
Rs129.90
52-wk Low
Rs72.90
Rs72.90
About
Prism Cement Limited is a building materials company. The Company has interest in Portland cement, tiles, bathroom and kitchen (TBK) and ready mixed concrete (RMC). The Company's segments include Cement, TBK, RMC and Insurance. The Company has three divisions: Prism Cement, H&R Johnson (India) (HRJ) and RMC Readymix (India).... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs55,293.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|503.36
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.96
|15.18