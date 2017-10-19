Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)
PRKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
142.85INR
19 Oct 2017
142.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.20 (+1.56%)
Rs2.20 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs140.65
Rs140.65
Open
Rs141.00
Rs141.00
Day's High
Rs143.80
Rs143.80
Day's Low
Rs141.00
Rs141.00
Volume
813,580
813,580
Avg. Vol
2,211,379
2,211,379
52-wk High
Rs149.00
Rs149.00
52-wk Low
Rs42.05
Rs42.05
About
Prakash Industries Limited is engaged in the production of ferro alloys, MS TMT/MS Coil and allied products, HB Wire Rod, and PVC Pipe and Sockets. The Company's segments include Power, Steel and PVC Pipe. The Company's product range includes Sponge Iron, Power, Wire Rod, thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars and Rigid... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,785.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|152.51
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18