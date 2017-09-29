Edition:
United States

Proximus NV (PROX.BR)

PROX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

28.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
€28.43
Open
€28.50
Day's High
€28.58
Day's Low
€28.36
Volume
410,453
Avg. Vol
517,881
52-wk High
€32.97
52-wk Low
€25.36

Chart for

About

Proximus NV, formerly Belgacom NV and Belgacom SA is a Belgium-based company registered under the Belgian public law that provides both fixed and mobile telecommunication services, including telephony, Internet and television services for both professional and private customers. Its activities are divided into five product... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,626.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 338.03
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 3.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

Latest News about PROX.BR

BRIEF-Proximus acquires application development company Unbrace

* ACQUIRES UNBRACE, AN APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2hDerfN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 29 2017

International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results

BRUSSELS, July 27 Proximus, Belgium's largest telecoms company, reported slightly worse-than-expected core profit in the second quarter as income from its international business declined.

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Proximus: ‍Q2'17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 464 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed

* ‍Q2'17 UNDERLYING DOMESTIC REVENUE STABLE; DOMESTIC EBITDA UP +1.1% TO EUR 430 MILLION​

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Proximus wins broadcasting rights to Jupiler Pro Leage until 2020

* REACHES AGREEMENT WITH PRO LEAGUE ON BROADCASTING RIGHTS TO JUPILER PRO LEAGUE (D1A) FOR NEXT THREE SEASONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Proximus underlying group EBITDA beats Reuters poll

* Q1 total income EUR 1.44 billion versus EUR 1.43 billion year ago

May 05 2017

BRIEF-Proximus acquires Davinsi Labs

* Acquires Davinsi Labs and strengthens its position on growing cyber security market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

May 04 2017

BRIEF-Proximus and Vodafone to renew their cooperation agreement for a period of five years

* Proximus and Vodafone to renew their cooperation agreement for a period of five years

Apr 27 2017

BRIEF-Proximus to launch ‘Fiber for Belgium' with a 3 billion euros investment plan

* Proximus launches the project ‘fiber for belgium’ to bring a future-proof next generation network to its customers

Apr 26 2017

BRIEF-Proximus Group announces subsidiary BICS enters a definitive agreement to acquire Telesign

* Announces subsidiary BICS enters a definitive agreement to acquire Telesign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Apr 25 2017
» More PROX.BR News

Earnings vs. Estimates