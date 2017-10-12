Edition:
Kering SA (PRTP.PA)

PRTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

359.20EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.40 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€357.80
Open
€360.55
Day's High
€360.80
Day's Low
€356.50
Volume
268,209
Avg. Vol
185,603
52-wk High
€360.80
52-wk Low
€187.70

About

Kering SA is a France-based company engaged in the fashion industry. The Company operates through nine segments: the Gucci, the Bottega Veneta, the Yves Saint Laurent, the Other Luxury Brands, the Luxury Activities, the Puma, the Other Sport and Lifestyle Brands, the Sport and Lifestyle activities, and the Corporate and Other.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): €45,359.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 126.28
Dividend: 3.10
Yield (%): 1.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.57 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.42 11.32
ROE: -- 19.45 15.18

Latest News about PRTP.PA

Italian fashion house Gucci to stop using fur

PARIS, Oct 12 Italy's Gucci will stop using fur in its designs from next year, joining a growing number of fashion houses looking at alternatives amid pressure from animal rights activists and changing consumer tastes.

Oct 12 2017

LVMH flags tougher year end even as China boosts third-quarter sales

PARIS LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods company, on Tuesday said the months ahead might be bumpier after producing stronger than expected sales growth in the third quarter which sent its shares towards record highs. | Video

Oct 10 2017

UPDATE 2-LVMH flags tougher year end even as China boosts Q3 sales

* LVMH points to tougher comparisons, cognac blip in Q4 (Recasts and updates following conference call with analysts)

Oct 10 2017

European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close

LONDON European bourses ended the day slightly lower on Tuesday as investors braced themselves for a possible unilateral declaration of independence at the Catalan parliament, which, it is anticipated, would lead to turmoil on Spanish markets and beyond.

Oct 10 2017

UPDATE 2-European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close

* Paris closes flat, Frankfurt and Milan down 0.2 and 0.6 pct

Oct 10 2017

European shares falter, LVMH results help luxury sector shine

LONDON, Oct 10 European shares dipped on Tuesday following a slightly weaker session on Wall Street as stocks tired from a streak of record highs, but strong results from luxury group LVMH helped support stocks across the consumer goods sector.

Oct 10 2017

UPDATE 1-LVMH sets high bar for luxury peers as it trumps revenue forecast

* LVMH due to hold analyst call on Oct. 10 at 1300 GMT (Adds details, quote)

Oct 09 2017

LVMH keen to be green as sector embraces ethical fashion

* Fashion industry has been strengthening eco-friendly credentials

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Artemis to issue Kering convertible bonds at 102.25 pct of nominal value

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 375 MILLION NONDILUTIVE CASH-SETTLED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS INTO EXISTING KERING SHARES DUE MARCH 2023‍​

Sep 19 2017

Pinault's holding group launches Kering 375 mln-euro convertible bond offer

PARIS, Sept 19 The family holding company of Francois Pinault has launched a bond offer worth 375 million euros ($449 million), giving investors exposure to shares in Pinault's luxury goods group Kering.

Sep 19 2017
