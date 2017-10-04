Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

Prudential seeks sale of Vietnam consumer finance unit for up to $150 million: sources HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Prudential Plc has kicked off the sale of its Vietnam consumer finance unit, which could fetch up to $150 million, as the UK firm sharpens focus on its core insurance business in the Southeast Asian nation, people familiar with the process said.

Direct Line Insurance names Prudential executive as CFO UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

UPDATE 1-Allianz buys Nigerian insurer for $35 mln in African push LAGOS, Aug 30 Germany's Allianz plans to pay $35 million for 98 percent stake in Nigerian insurer Ensure Insurance in a push for growth in Africa, where many people are uninsured.

Fitch to Monitor if Prudential Inquiry Finds Systemic Issues at CBA (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, August 28 (Fitch) The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) inquiry into Commonwealth Bank of Australia's (CBA; AA-/Stable/aa-) governance, culture and accountability frameworks and practices may result in negative rating action if it identifies systemic issues in these areas, Fitch Ratings says. The establishment of the prudential inquiry follows several developments that raised questions about CBA's governance fr

UPDATE 3-CBA hit with second regulatory probe after money laundering claims * Follows money laundering lawsuit, corporate regulator probe