PSG Group Ltd (PSGJ.J)
PSGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
25,950.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-50.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
26,000.00
Open
26,004.00
Day's High
26,182.00
Day's Low
25,909.00
Volume
121,715
Avg. Vol
181,305
52-wk High
27,772.00
52-wk Low
19,274.00
About
PSG Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company consists of underlying investments that operate across a range of industries, such as banking, education, financial services, food and related business and private education services. The Company's Capitec segment is engaged in retail banking. Its Curro segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R60,061.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|231.45
|Dividend:
|138.00
|Yield (%):
|1.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
BRIEF-PSG Group declares interim dividend of 138 cents per share
* PSG GROUP LTD - UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017
UPDATE 1-South Africa's PSG Group invests in local property business Amdec
CAPE TOWN, Sept 19 South Africa's PSG Group spent 675 million rand ($50.77 million) for a 50 percent stake in Evergreen Lifestyle, part of local property business Amdec, as it eyes expansion into the lucrative retirement property sector, the companies said on Tuesday.
