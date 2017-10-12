Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE)

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12 BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

Porsche seeks 200 million euro damages from Audi over dieselgate: Bild BERLIN Volkswagen's Porsche brand is seeking 200 million euros ($234 million) in damages from its luxury stablemate Audi over costs related to manipulated diesel engines, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 bln after another charge HAMBURG/BERLIN Volkswagen is taking another $3 billion charge to fix diesel engines in the United States, lifting the total bill for its emissions-test cheating scandal to around $30 billion.

VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 billion after another charge HAMBURG/BERLIN Volkswagen is taking another $3 billion charge to fix diesel engines in the United States, lifting the total bill for its emissions-test cheating scandal to around $30 billion.

UPDATE 3-VW's Dieselgate bill hits $30 bln after another charge * Shares down as much as 3 percent (Adds analyst comments, detail and background)

BRIEF-Porsche SE sticks to guidance range after new VW provisions * Says results still subject to any other effects from dieselgate Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung enter into a framework agreement with Porsche * Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung have recently entered into a framework agreement with Dr. Ing. H.C. F. Porsche Ag

German exporters unfazed by stronger euro, car sector less upbeat: Ifo BERLIN German exporters have become more optimistic about their business prospects as soaring demand from other euro zone countries helps offset worries about the strengthening currency, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday.

German exporters unfazed by stronger euro, car sector less upbeat - Ifo BERLIN, Sept 27 German exporters have become more optimistic about their business prospects as soaring demand from other euro zone countries helps offset worries about the strengthening currency, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday.