PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO)

* Q2 revenue C$102.2 million

Land sales surge in Alberta as producers rush into new shale pocket CALGARY, Alberta, May 25 Alberta oil and gas land sales have reached levels not seen since 2014 thanks to a rush to buy land in an oil-rich pocket of the Duvernay shale play that was until recently written off as being uneconomic.

BRIEF-Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid * Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid