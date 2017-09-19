Edition:
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSMGn.DE)

PSMGn.DE on Xetra

30.14EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€30.24
Open
€30.30
Day's High
€30.47
Day's Low
€29.92
Volume
1,206,265
Avg. Vol
1,375,511
52-wk High
€41.77
52-wk Low
€27.30

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the media sector. The Company's core business is advertising-financed free television (TV). Its TV stations include: SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold and ProSieben MAXX. The Company operates in three business segments, including Broadcasting German-Speak... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,021.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 233.00
Dividend: 1.90
Yield (%): 6.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.35 11.32
ROE: -- 10.98 15.18

Latest News about PSMGn.DE

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

Sep 19 2017

ProSiebenSat.1 aims to boost growth at existing businesses - CEO

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 aims to increase the share of revenues generated from existing businesses this year rather than from new acquisitions, its chief executive told German weekly Euro am Sonntag.

Sep 16 2017

UPDATE 1-EQT has no plans for quick exit from Ottobock, Sivantos

MUNICH, Sept 7 Private equity firm EQT has no plans for a quick exit from either prosthetics maker Ottobock or hearing aids manufacturer Sivantos Group, EQT partner Marcus Brennecke said.

Sep 07 2017

TF1 says TV advertising revenue holding up in France

PARIS, Aug 31 Advertising spending on French television channels is holding up well, in contrast to the downbeat outlook provided earlier this week by German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, the head of French TV operator TF1 said on Thursday.

Aug 31 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 31)

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Aug 31 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 30)

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Aug 30 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 29)

BRUSSELS, Aug 29 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Aug 29 2017

ProSiebenSat.1 drops to four-year low on latest TV ad warning

FRANKFURT Shares in German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 dropped more than 14 percent to a four-year low after it warned that TV advertising revenues in German-language markets would decline in the third quarter and said it may look for external investors.

Aug 29 2017

UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 drops to 4-year low on latest TV ad warning

* Shares drop as much as 14 pct to four-year low (New throughout)

Aug 29 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 29

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

Aug 29 2017
