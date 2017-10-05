Pearson PLC (PSON.L)
PSON.L on London Stock Exchange
694.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.50 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
691.00
Open
693.00
Day's High
701.50
Day's Low
688.00
Volume
4,119,466
Avg. Vol
3,390,249
52-wk High
832.50
52-wk Low
552.00
About
Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth. The Company's North... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,708.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|821.95
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.56
|15.18
BRIEF-Pearson completes sale of 22 pct stake in Penguin Random House
* HAS TODAY COMPLETED SALE OF A 22 PCT STAKE IN PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE VENTURE TO OUR PARTNER BERTELSMANN SE & CO KGAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PE firm MBK Partners preparing bid for Pearson's $400 mln English language unit -sources
HONG KONG/LONDON, Sept 22 North Asia private equity firm MBK Partners is preparing a bid to buy language learning business Wall Street English (WSE) from Pearson PLC , the world's biggest education company, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
BRIEF-Pearson says to sell Global Education business
* COMPLETED DISPOSAL, TOGETHER WITH SALE OF ASSOCIATED PROPERTY ASSETS, IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE GROSS CASH PROCEEDS TO PEARSON IN REGION OF $80M
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 12
July 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.