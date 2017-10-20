Porto Seguro SA (PSSA3.SA)
PSSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
38.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
R$ 38.46
Open
R$ 38.65
Day's High
R$ 38.92
Day's Low
R$ 38.45
Volume
359,500
Avg. Vol
558,903
52-wk High
R$ 40.29
52-wk Low
R$ 25.32
About
Porto Seguro SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automobile insurance sector. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Car insurance, which offers automobile insurance products; Health insurance and plans, which provides health and dental insurance policies and healthcare plans; Life... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 12,430.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|323.29
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|2.99
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.24
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.76
|15.18