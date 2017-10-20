Edition:
Porto Seguro SA (PSSA3.SA)

PSSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

38.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
R$ 38.46
Open
R$ 38.65
Day's High
R$ 38.92
Day's Low
R$ 38.45
Volume
359,500
Avg. Vol
558,903
52-wk High
R$ 40.29
52-wk Low
R$ 25.32

Chart for

About

Porto Seguro SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automobile insurance sector. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Car insurance, which offers automobile insurance products; Health insurance and plans, which provides health and dental insurance policies and healthcare plans; Life... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 12,430.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 323.29
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 2.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.24 11.32
ROE: -- 9.76 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates