PTC India Ltd (PTCI.NS)
PTCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
119.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.55 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs121.00
Open
Rs121.50
Day's High
Rs122.00
Day's Low
Rs118.05
Volume
304,995
Avg. Vol
2,632,269
52-wk High
Rs130.45
52-wk Low
Rs66.65
About
PTC India Limited (PTC) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of power and investment. It is involved in the trading of electricity and offers power trading solutions in India. Its segments include Power and Investment. It offers business solutions for generators, utilities, cross border solutions, PTC... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs35,358.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|296.01
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|2.51
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18