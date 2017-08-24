Edition:
United States

Playtech PLC (PTEC.L)

PTEC.L on London Stock Exchange

934.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
938.00
Open
943.00
Day's High
943.00
Day's Low
933.00
Volume
995,676
Avg. Vol
1,404,160
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
757.50

Chart for

About

Playtech plc supplies online gaming software. The Company and its subsidiaries develop software platforms for the online and land-based gambling industry. Its gaming applications include online casino, poker and other pay to play games, bingo, mobile, live gaming, land-based terminal and fixed-odds games. Its segments include... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.53
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,940.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 317.34
Dividend: 10.64
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Latest News about PTEC.L

BRIEF-Playtech revenue rises on strong gaming division performance

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NOT ADJUSTED NET PROFIT) AT 170.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 143.8 MILLION EUROS (NOT 79.5 MILLION EUROS) YEAR AGO

Aug 24 2017

UPDATE 1-Playtech revenue rises on strong gaming division performance

Aug 24 British gambling technology company Playtech reported half-year revenue up nearly 25 percent on a strong performance by its flagship Casino offering and benefits from recent acquisitions.

Aug 24 2017

Playtech revenue rises on strong gaming division performance

Aug 24 Gambling technology company Playtech reported half-year revenue up nearly 25 percent on a strong performance by its flagship Casino offering and benefits from recent acquisitions.

Aug 24 2017

UK's Playtech to buy some ACM Group assets to grow financials unit

Playtech Plc will buy technology, intellectual property and some customer assets from ACM Group as the gambling technology company looks to build on its financials division.

Aug 23 2017

UK's Playtech to buy some ACM Group assets to grow financials unit

Aug 23 Playtech Plc will buy technology, intellectual property and some customer assets from ACM Group as the gambling technology company looks to build on its financials division.

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Playtech buys broker ACM Group for up to $150 mln

* Acquisition of acm group limited assets to enhance financials b2b offering

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Playtech founder Teddy Sagi to sell 10.1 pct stake via placing

* ‍Has been advised that Brickington Trading Limited is proposing to sell approximately 32.0 million shares in co​

Jun 26 2017
» More PTEC.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates