Edition:
United States

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA)

PUBP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

57.79EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.31 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
€58.10
Open
€58.27
Day's High
€58.33
Day's Low
€57.44
Volume
1,178,032
Avg. Vol
727,338
52-wk High
€69.00
52-wk Low
€55.33

Chart for

About

Publicis Groupe SA is a France-based communications company. It offers local and international clients its services in marketing, communication and digital transformation. It provides a range of communications and marketing solutions, such as Creative Solutions; Media Solutions; Digital Solutions, and Healthcare Solutions. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): €13,310.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 230.32
Dividend: 1.85
Yield (%): 3.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.66 11.32
ROE: -- 8.09 15.18

Latest News about PUBP.PA

UPDATE 2-European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings

* Publicis, Unilever, Kion Q3 disappoint (Updates prices at close, adds detail and quote)

Oct 19 2017

Advertiser Publicis's shares slide after sales miss forecasts

PARIS Advertising agency Publicis , facing fierce new competition from the growth in online advertising, posted third-quarter sales on Thursday that missed market forecasts and sent its shares lower.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 3-Advertiser Publicis's shares slide after sales miss forecasts

* Publicis shares fall (Adds reference to Sky reviewing advertising)

Oct 19 2017

European shares dip as new batch of Q3 earnings unveils disappointments

LONDON, Oct 19 European shares edged down across most bourses and sectors on Thursday as a new batch of third-quarter results brought in some disappointments to investors, notably forecast misses from France's Publicis, Dutch-British Unilever and Germany's Kion.

Oct 19 2017

Publicis shares fall as third-quarter sales miss market forecasts

PARIS Shares in Publicis fell on Thursday after the French advertising group posted third quarter sales that came in below market forecasts.

Oct 19 2017

Publicis advertises stronger growth in H2 after further pick-up in U.S.

PARIS, Oct 19 Advertising group Publicis expressed confidence for the second half of 2017 despite what it called a "challenging environment" for clients, stating that doing more digital consultancy work would help deliver solid results.

Oct 19 2017

Publicis sees stronger growth in H2 after further pick-up in U.S.

PARIS, Oct 19 Advertising group Publicis said it expected to deliver stronger organic growth in the second half of 2017 after it benefited from another sequential rise in revenue in the third quarter, lifted by continued momentum in North America.

Oct 19 2017

Publicis shares rise on CapGemini comments on advertising M&A: traders

PARIS Shares in advertising group Publicis rose to the top of France's benchmark CAC-40 index on Wednesday, lifted by comments about consolidation in the industry made by the head of CapGemini , traders said.

Oct 04 2017

JCDecaux subsidiary loses appeal over Paris street furniture concession

PARIS, Sept 18 France's highest administrative court on Monday upheld a lower court's decision to cancel the concession for advertising on public benches and seats in Paris held by Somupi, a subsidiary of JCDecaux.

Sep 18 2017

North America ad spending growth tops Europe amid slowdown in UK: Zenith

Growth in North American advertising spending in 2017 is being lifted by Canada's buoyant economy and is outpacing growth in Western and Central Europe where Britain's political and economic uncertainty has weighed, a leading forecaster said.

Sep 11 2017
» More PUBP.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates