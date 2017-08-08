Pure Technologies Ltd (PUR.TO)
PUR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$5.08
Open
$5.07
Day's High
$5.14
Day's Low
$5.06
Volume
56,207
Avg. Vol
49,959
52-wk High
$5.95
52-wk Low
$3.90
About
Pure Technologies Ltd. (Pure) is engaged in the development and application of technologies for inspection, monitoring and management of physical infrastructure, including water and hydrocarbon pipelines, buildings and bridges. The Company's segments include Americas, International and PureHM. Its technologies include SoundPrint... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.98
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$278.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|54.74
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|2.36
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
BRIEF-Pure Technologies wins contract worth up to $30 mln over five years
* Pure Technologies - unit awarded new work through miami-dade water and sewer department worth up to us$30 million over five years
BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Pure Technologies Ltd - total revenue up 16 pct to $33.7 million in Q2
BRIEF-Pure Technologies awarded first condition assessment project in South East Asia
* Pure Technologies awarded first condition assessment project in South East Asia
BRIEF-Pure Technologies enters into commercial collaboration
* Entered into commercial collaboration where Xylem will represent pure's products to water sector in gcc countries,India,Singapore,Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: