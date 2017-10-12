Pierre et Vacances SA (PVAC.PA)
PVAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
47.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
47.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.16 (-0.34%)
€-0.16 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€47.16
€47.16
Open
€47.02
€47.02
Day's High
€47.12
€47.12
Day's Low
€46.50
€46.50
Volume
2,213
2,213
Avg. Vol
6,817
6,817
52-wk High
€51.76
€51.76
52-wk Low
€33.00
€33.00
About
Pierre Et Vacances SA is a France-based company engaged in the provision of holiday and entertainment villages, leisure activity residences and hotels. The properties are located in continental France, French Antilles, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Spain. The Company's two main divisions are Pierre &... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€460.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9.80
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|64.06
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.82
|15.18
BRIEF-Pierre Et Vacances Q4 revenue up at 537.7 million euros
* Q4 REVENUE EUR EUR 537.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 497.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Pierre et vacances Q3 revenue up at 353.9 million euros
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 353.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 341.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances to construct 4 resorts in China
* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH CHONGLI THAIWOO LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES CO., LTD. FOR DEVELOPMENT OF RESORT IN THAIWOO SKI STATION
BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances H1 revenue 614.7 mln euros vs 585.5 mln euros last year
* H1 results affected by heightened seasonal factors in tourism and property development businesses