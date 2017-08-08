PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)
PVRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,362.65INR
19 Oct 2017
1,362.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.45 (-0.47%)
Rs-6.45 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,369.10
Rs1,369.10
Open
Rs1,374.00
Rs1,374.00
Day's High
Rs1,387.00
Rs1,387.00
Day's Low
Rs1,355.00
Rs1,355.00
Volume
22,247
22,247
Avg. Vol
218,913
218,913
52-wk High
Rs1,655.00
Rs1,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,006.20
Rs1,006.20
About
PVR Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is a film entertainment company, which is engaged in the motion picture exhibition in cinemas. The Company has organized its operations into three business segments: Movie exhibition, Movie Production & Distribution, and Others. Its Others segment includes bowling,... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|48.73
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|15.18
BRIEF-India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd
* Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd
BRIEF-India's PVR June-qtr consol net profit up 3.9 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 444.6 million rupees versus profit of 428.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's PVR seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs for an amount up to INR 5 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ugiL6R) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's PVR March-qtr consol loss narrows
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.