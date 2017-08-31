Edition:
Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)

PWFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

Power Finance Corporation Limited is a non-banking financial company engaged in business of financing companies. The Company's principal products/services include interest on loans and income from other services. The Company's principal business is to provide financial assistance to the power sector. Its fund-based financial... (more)

BRIEF-Power Finance Corp seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds

* Seeks shareholders' nod to raise funds upto INR 650 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2eGZfdu Further company coverage:

Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp June-qtr profit down about 17 pct

* June quarter profit from continuing operations 14.29 billion rupees

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Power Finance Corp to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​

* Says to consider ‍issue of bonus shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-India's Power Finance Corp posts March-qtr loss from cont ops

* March quarter loss from continuing operations 34.09 billion rupees

May 29 2017
