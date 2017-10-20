Edition:
United States

Haulotte Group SA (PYHE.PA)

PYHE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.85EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.09 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
€15.76
Open
€15.71
Day's High
€15.95
Day's Low
€15.71
Volume
12,785
Avg. Vol
17,545
52-wk High
€17.52
52-wk Low
€11.79

Chart for

About

Haulotte Group SA is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture of lifting and earth moving equipment. It operates through three business divisions: manufacture and sale of lifting equipment, rental of lifting equipment and providing services such as financing, spare parts, repairs, training and technical assistance. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): €497.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 31.37
Dividend: 0.22
Yield (%): 1.39

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.39 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.92 11.32
ROE: -- 9.60 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates