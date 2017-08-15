Edition:
PZ Cussons PLC (PZC.L)

PZC.L on London Stock Exchange

320.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.00 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
318.70
Open
317.30
Day's High
323.10
Day's Low
313.60
Volume
329,359
Avg. Vol
408,738
52-wk High
367.80
52-wk Low
291.70

PZ Cussons Plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer products company. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and distribution of soaps, detergents, toiletries, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, and nutritional products. The Company's segments include Africa, Asia... (more)

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,374.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 428.72
Dividend: 5.61
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 70.02 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.51 11.32
ROE: -- 13.46 15.18

Nigerian stocks down to almost two-week low

LAGOS, Aug 15 Nigerian stocks fell on Tuesday to a near two-week low, dragged down by losses in banking, cement and fast moving consumer good sectors, as some investors took profits from previous gains in the market, traders said.

Aug 15 2017
