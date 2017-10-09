Qiagen NV (QIA.DE)
BRIEF-Qiagen, Centogene to collaborate in bioinformatics for genetic diseases
* Qiagen and Centogene to collaborate in bioinformatics for genetic diseases
BRIEF-Angle partners Qiagen in liquid biopsy portolio
* Partnership will seek to combine angle's parsortix system for harvesting circulating tumor cells with qiagen's liquid biopsy solution portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
BRIEF-Bookrunner says Qiagen transaction priced at 30 pct premium on upsized $400 mln issue size
* BOOKRUNNER SAYS TRANSACTION WILL PRICE AT 0.50% COUPON AND 30% PREMIUM ON AN UPSIZED $400M ISSUE SIZE
BRIEF-Bookrunner says orders below mids risk missing Qiagen deal
* BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS BELOW MIDS RISK MISSING, FURTHER DETAILS TO FOLLOW ON BOOKS CLOSE IN QIAGEN DEAL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Qiagen upgrades 2017 sales guidance after solid first half
* Says q2 net sales $349.0 million (+4% actual); adjusted net sales $349.6 million (+5% actual, +7% CER vs. +5-6% CER guidance)
BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics initiates second development program under co's master agreement with unit of Qiagen N.V.
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics - initiation of second development program under co's master agreement with unit of Qiagen N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Diasorin, Qiagen to develop tests for Diasorin's family of analyzers
* Signs collaboration with Qiagen to expand liaison test menu through adoption of select Qiagen assays Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Diasorin signs collaboration with QIAGEN to expand LIAISON test menu
* SIGNS COLLABORATION WITH QIAGEN TO DEVELOP NEW TESTS FOR DIASORIN’S LIAISON FAMILY OF ANALYZERS BASED ON REVIEW AND SELECTION PROCESS INVOLVING QIAGEN’S ASSAY TECHNOLOGIES Source text: http://reut.rs/2sFOaPL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-QIAGEN says French health system approves reimbursement of it's QuantiFERON latent TB test
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation