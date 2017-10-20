Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.L)
QQ.L on London Stock Exchange
244.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.30 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
242.90
Open
244.00
Day's High
244.60
Day's Low
242.00
Volume
1,219,012
Avg. Vol
2,531,025
52-wk High
322.90
52-wk Low
217.30
About
QinetiQ Group plc is a science and engineering company operating in the defense, security and aerospace markets. The Company's segments include EMEA Services and Global Products. The EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation, and training services. It provides research and advice in specialist... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,385.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|567.24
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.04
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.88
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.79
|15.18