Edition:
United States

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)

QSR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

85.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.68 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
$84.39
Open
$84.91
Day's High
$85.42
Day's Low
$84.77
Volume
204,281
Avg. Vol
405,079
52-wk High
$85.68
52-wk Low
$57.37

Chart for

About

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $39,427.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 463.47
Dividend: 0.24
Yield (%): 1.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about QSR.TO

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility

* Says on Oct 13, Co's units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014​

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes

* Restaurant brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering

* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing and upsizing senior secured notes offering

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of second lien senior secured notes offering

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands launches second lien senior secured notes offering

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of second lien senior secured notes offering

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI may purchase up to $300 million of its common shares over next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 02 2017

Burger King drives Restaurant Brands' profit beat

Restaurant Brands International Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, driven mainly by higher sales at its Burger King chain.

Aug 02 2017

UPDATE 2-Burger King drives Restaurant Brands' profit beat

Aug 2 Restaurant Brands International Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, driven mainly by higher sales at its Burger King chain.

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Spain

* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces agreement to launch the Tim Hortons® brand in Spain

Aug 02 2017
» More QSR.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates