Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO)

BRIEF-WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO * ‍WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​

BRIEF-WiLan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Mimaki * Wi-Lan Inc - consideration paid to WiLan and all other terms of agreement are confidential​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Quarterhill provides Q3 financial update * Quarterhill Inc - q3 2017 revenues expected to be in range of $72.5 to $82.5 million

BRIEF-Quarterhill's unit, Samsung Electronics enter into license agreement * Subsidiary Wi-LAN inc has entered into a new comprehensive license agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

BRIEF-Quarterhill company International Road Dynamics awarded US $4.23 mln contract * International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill company, awarded US $4.23 million contract

BRIEF-Wi-Lan Inc's unit entered settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd * Co's subsidiary, Anton Innovations Inc entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd

BRIEF-Wilan unit enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility * Wilan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility

BRIEF-Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac * Wi-Lan Inc says consideration paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential

BRIEF-International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract * International road dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, awarded $5.0 million contract