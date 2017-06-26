Quess Corp Ltd (QUEC.NS)
QUEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
839.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Quess Corp Limited is engaged in the business of temporary staffing services, executive search, recruitment services, housekeeping and facility management services, including engineering services, food services and skill development. The Company's segments include People & Services (P&S), Global Technology Services (GTS),... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs115,876.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|138.33
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|41.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.41
|15.18
BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Quess Corp signs deals to acquire 46 pct stake in Heptagon Technologies
* Says Quess Corp Limited signed definitive agreements to acquire 46% equity in Heptagon Technologies Private Limited