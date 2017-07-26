Radico Khaitan Ltd (RADC.NS)
RADC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
215.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.30 (+1.56%)
Rs3.30 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Radico Khaitan Limited manufactures alcohol and alcoholic products. The Company operates through the segment of liquor and related products. It offers various brands of Whisky, including 8PM Whisky, Royal Whytehall Whisky and After Dark Whisky; Rum, including Contessa Rum and 8PM Bermuda Rum; Brandy, including Old Admiral... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs28,659.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|133.14
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|34.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.12
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.94
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Radico Khaitan June-qtr net PAT from cont ops rises
* June quarter net PAT from continuing operations 256.9 million rupees versus 220.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Radico Khaitan March-qtr profit from cont ops up 19 pct
* March quarter net profit from continuing operations 166.3 million rupees