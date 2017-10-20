Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)
RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
298.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Ramco Industries Limited is an India-based company, which manufactures Fiber Cement (FC) sheets and Calcium Silicate Boards (CSBs). The Company's segments are building products, textile and power generation from wind mills. The Company's cement clinker grinding (CCG) plant is located at Kharagpur, West Bengal. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,847.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|86.66
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.09
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.96
|15.18
