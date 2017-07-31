Edition:
Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)

RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

54.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.54 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
€53.98
Open
€54.30
Day's High
€54.81
Day's Low
€54.12
Volume
671,762
Avg. Vol
588,038
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€43.92

About

Randstad Holding NV is a staffing services provider based in the Netherlands. It has three main service concepts: The Staffing concept recruits workers with secondary education through temporary or permanent placement, as well as offers human resources (HR) solutions, including payroll services, outplacement, outsourcing and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,991.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183.26
Dividend: 1.89
Yield (%): 3.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 41.85 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.15 11.32
ROE: -- 15.41 15.18

Latest News about RAND.AS

BRIEF-Livehire signs agreement with Randstad to launch talent community in Singapore

* Randstad signs agreement with Livehire to launch a talent community in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Jul 31 2017

Randstad Q2 profit rises on strong European performance

AMSTERDAM, July 25 Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing agency, said on Tuesday its core profit rose 9 percent to 262 million euros ($305.33 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with market forecasts.

Jul 25 2017
