Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)
RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
54.52EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.54 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
€53.98
Open
€54.30
Day's High
€54.81
Day's Low
€54.12
Volume
671,762
Avg. Vol
588,038
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€43.92
About
Randstad Holding NV is a staffing services provider based in the Netherlands. It has three main service concepts: The Staffing concept recruits workers with secondary education through temporary or permanent placement, as well as offers human resources (HR) solutions, including payroll services, outplacement, outsourcing and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€9,991.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|183.26
|Dividend:
|1.89
|Yield (%):
|3.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|41.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.41
|15.18
BRIEF-Livehire signs agreement with Randstad to launch talent community in Singapore
* Randstad signs agreement with Livehire to launch a talent community in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Randstad Q2 profit rises on strong European performance
AMSTERDAM, July 25 Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing agency, said on Tuesday its core profit rose 9 percent to 262 million euros ($305.33 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with market forecasts.