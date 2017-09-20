Edition:
Rassini SAB de CV (RASSINIA.MX)

RASSINIA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

33.65MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.48 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
$34.13
Open
$34.84
Day's High
$34.84
Day's Low
$33.00
Volume
25,493
Avg. Vol
75,838
52-wk High
$45.99
52-wk Low
$33.00

About

Rassini SAB de CV, formerly Sanluis Corporacion SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the manufacture of auto parts. The Company designs and manufactures suspension and brake system components for pick-ups, sports utility vehicles and automobiles. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Brakes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,827.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 195.56
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 5.98

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

