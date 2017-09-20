Rassini SAB de CV (RASSNICPO.MX)
RASSNICPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
67.12MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.26 (+0.39%)
$0.26 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Rassini SAB de CV, formerly Sanluis Corporacion SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the manufacture of auto parts. The Company designs and manufactures suspension and brake system components for pick-ups, sports utility vehicles and automobiles. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Brakes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$10,827.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|195.56
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|5.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
