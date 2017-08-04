Rico Auto Industries Ltd (RAUT.NS)
RAUT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
98.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.85 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs100.65
Open
Rs100.70
Day's High
Rs100.75
Day's Low
Rs98.00
Volume
354,520
Avg. Vol
1,865,199
52-wk High
Rs107.25
52-wk Low
Rs47.70
About
Rico Auto Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of clutch and crank case. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of auto components for two wheelers and four wheelers. It manufactures and supplies high precision and machined components and assemblies, both aluminum and ferrous, to original equipment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs13,366.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|135.29
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Rico Auto Industries June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 113.3 million rupees versus profit 149.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Rico Auto Industries March-qtr PAT rises
* March quarter PAT 73.8 million rupees versus profit 52 million rupees year ago