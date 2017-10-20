Stingray Digital Group Inc (RAYa.TO)
RAYa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
9.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.33%)
$-0.03 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
$9.05
$9.05
Open
$9.05
$9.05
Day's High
$9.05
$9.05
Day's Low
$9.02
$9.02
Volume
34,010
34,010
Avg. Vol
34,666
34,666
52-wk High
$9.87
$9.87
52-wk Low
$7.19
$7.19
About
Stingray Digital Group Inc. is a business-to-business (B2B) music products, services and content provider. The Company broadcasts music and video content on various platforms, including digital television, satellite television, Internet Protocol television (IPTV), the Internet, mobile devices and game consoles. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$316.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|35.07
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|2.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.35
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.98
|15.18