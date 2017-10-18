Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.L)

Edition:
About

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company's segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East... (more)

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 19

Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Oct 18 2017

Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates

LONDON Britain's Reckitt Benckiser will split its business into two divisions -- consumer healthcare and home and hygiene products -- to try to revive sales that are set to stall this year.

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 3-Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates

* Q3 like for like sales down 1 pct, miss estimates (Adds comments from analyst, Breakingviews link)

Oct 18 2017

FTSE 100 shrugs off Reckitt Benckiser blip

LONDON, Oct 18 The UK's top share index held its ground on Wednesday as third quarter earnings trickled in, with shares in Reckitt Benckiser dipping after a disappointing update.

Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets

Oct 18 2017

Reckitt Benckiser to form two business units for better focus

LONDON, Oct 18 Reckitt Benckiser plans to reorganise its business into two distinct units, one for health and the other for hygiene and home products, as it tries to improve its flagging performance.

Oct 18 2017

Reckitt Benckiser unit beats states' Suboxone antitrust claims

A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a unit of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc from a lawsuit by state attorneys general accusing it and spin-off Indivior Plc of scheming to block generic competition of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone.

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-JAB Holdings discloses 6.69 pct stake in Reckitt Benckiser - filing

* JAB HOLDINGS B.V. DISCLOSES 6.69 PERCENT STAKE IN RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - REGULATORY FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Oct 03 2017

Banking bounce keeps Britain's FTSE steady

LONDON, Sept 28 Banks were a bright spot on Britain's top share index on Thursday, helped by hopes of U.S. tax reforms and rate hikes, though drops among dollar-earning consumer stocks weighed. The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at 7,318.67 points by 0908 GMT, in line with a broadly flat European market.

Sep 28 2017

Reckitt Benckiser chairman to retire in 2018

Reckitt Benckiser Group Chairman Adrian Bellamy will retire at its annual general meeting after 14 years in the post, the British consumer goods maker said on Tuesday.

Sep 19 2017
