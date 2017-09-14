Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd (RBPJ.J)
RBPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,150.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-39.00 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
3,189.00
Open
3,190.00
Day's High
3,190.00
Day's Low
3,099.00
Volume
13,989
Avg. Vol
56,577
52-wk High
4,898.00
52-wk Low
2,650.00
About
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited is a mid-tier platinum group metals producer. The Company operates the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) through a joint venture (BRPM JV) and is engaged in developing Styldrift I Project located in the North West province of South Africa. Its segments include BRPM mining segment, Styldrift... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R7,346.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|195.96
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|8.10
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-2.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-4.62
|15.18
South Africa's Implats reports loss after deal write-down, warns of lay-offs
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) reported a 2017 loss after writing off part of the value of a deal a decade ago that helped the miner meet a target for black ownership, the company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals to sell Maseve Investments 11 Proprietary Limited
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces proposed sale of Maseve mine
BRIEF-Royal Bafokeng Platinum says in talks that may effect share price
* ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM -SUBMITTED CONDITIONAL NON-BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR TRANSACTION WITH PLATINUM GROUP METALS RELATING TO ITS MASEVE BUSINESS