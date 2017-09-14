Edition:
Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd (RBPJ.J)

RBPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,150.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-39.00 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
3,189.00
Open
3,190.00
Day's High
3,190.00
Day's Low
3,099.00
Volume
13,989
Avg. Vol
56,577
52-wk High
4,898.00
52-wk Low
2,650.00

Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited is a mid-tier platinum group metals producer. The Company operates the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) through a joint venture (BRPM JV) and is engaged in developing Styldrift I Project located in the North West province of South Africa. Its segments include BRPM mining segment, Styldrift... (more)

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): R7,346.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 195.96
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.10 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.65 11.32
ROE: -- -4.62 15.18

South Africa's Implats reports loss after deal write-down, warns of lay-offs

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Impala Platinum (Implats) reported a 2017 loss after writing off part of the value of a deal a decade ago that helped the miner meet a target for black ownership, the company said on Thursday.

Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals to sell Maseve Investments 11 Proprietary Limited

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd. announces proposed sale of Maseve mine

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Royal Bafokeng Platinum says in talks that may effect share price

* ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM -SUBMITTED CONDITIONAL NON-BINDING EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR TRANSACTION WITH PLATINUM GROUP METALS RELATING TO ITS MASEVE BUSINESS

Jul 28 2017
