Raubex Group Ltd (RBXJ.J)
RBXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,080.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
10.00 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
2,070.00
Open
2,070.00
Day's High
2,080.00
Day's Low
2,011.00
Volume
1,319,731
Avg. Vol
211,502
52-wk High
2,659.00
52-wk Low
1,797.00
About
Raubex Group Limited is an investment holding company. The Company's segments include Materials, Road surfacing and rehabilitation, Road construction and earthworks, and Infrastructure. The Company's divisions include the Construction Division and Materials Division. The Construction Division includes segments, namely Road... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R3,780.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|181.75
|Dividend:
|45.00
|Yield (%):
|4.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18