RCL Foods Ltd (RCLJ.J)

UPDATE 1-South Africa's RCL Foods finds bird flu at poultry farm JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 South Africa's RCL Foods has found the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at one of its poultry farms, it said on Tuesday, as it reported a 34 percent drop in full-year earnings due to a surge in input costs.

South Africa's RCL Foods blames drought for sharp drop in annual profit JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 South Africa's RCL Foods reported a 34 percent drop in full-year earnings on Tuesday, blaming rising competition and a severe drought, which pushed up input costs.