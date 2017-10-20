Edition:
United States

Residences Dar Saada SA (RDS.CS)

RDS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

164.90MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-5.00 (-2.94%)
Prev Close
null169.90
Open
null168.50
Day's High
null169.80
Day's Low
null164.90
Volume
10,214
Avg. Vol
16,629
52-wk High
null244.00
52-wk Low
null160.00

Chart for

About

Residences Dar Saada SA is a Morocco-based Real Estate developer. The Company operates in the field of Real Estate and aims to build a city within a city. It has finished projects in such cities of Morocco as Casablanca, Oujda, Nouaceur, Skhirat, Berrechid, Fes, Tanger, Agadir and Marrakech. It builds both residential complexes... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): 4,321.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 26.21
Dividend: 3.26
Yield (%): 1.98

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 11.32
ROE: -- 10.89 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates