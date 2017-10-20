Residences Dar Saada SA (RDS.CS)
RDS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
164.90MAD
20 Oct 2017
164.90MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-5.00 (-2.94%)
null-5.00 (-2.94%)
Prev Close
null169.90
null169.90
Open
null168.50
null168.50
Day's High
null169.80
null169.80
Day's Low
null164.90
null164.90
Volume
10,214
10,214
Avg. Vol
16,629
16,629
52-wk High
null244.00
null244.00
52-wk Low
null160.00
null160.00
About
Residences Dar Saada SA is a Morocco-based Real Estate developer. The Company operates in the field of Real Estate and aims to build a city within a city. It has finished projects in such cities of Morocco as Casablanca, Oujda, Nouaceur, Skhirat, Berrechid, Fes, Tanger, Agadir and Marrakech. It builds both residential complexes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|4,321.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|26.21
|Dividend:
|3.26
|Yield (%):
|1.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18