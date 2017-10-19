Edition:
Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.AS)

RDSa.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

25.93EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.14 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
€25.80
Open
€25.83
Day's High
€25.94
Day's Low
€25.76
Volume
7,746,524
Avg. Vol
9,239,057
52-wk High
€26.86
52-wk Low
€22.41

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company's segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): €216,959.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,289.90
Dividend: 0.39
Yield (%): 6.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.39 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.29 11.32
ROE: -- 5.55 15.18

No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks: Juncker

BRUSSELS The European Commission on Thursday said that despite a lack of unity among member states over Russia's plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany, it would press ahead to seek support for talks with Russia on its objections.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 2-No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks -Juncker

* Germany says no need for EU-Russia talks (Adds details of summit, quote)

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 1-Indonesia to extend Inpex's Masela LNG contract by 27 years from 2028 -statement

* Period given as "compensation" for earlier changes -minister

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 2-Woodside on track for Myanmar development plan by end-2018 - CEO

* Q3 revenue down 7.5 pct on year; shares drop (Recasts with CEO Coleman interview, analyst comments)

Oct 19 2017

Shell opens first fast electric vehicle charging at UK petrol stations

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has launched a fast-charging service for electric vehicles at three Shell service stations near London and in northern England, the company said on Wednesday.

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 2-Norway's wealth fund objects to UK relaxing share listing rules for state firms

* Invests around 44 bln stg in London Stock Exchange (Adds detail from statement, background)

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 2-U.S. policy on Iran won't harm its oil industry - minister

* To sign 10 new oilfield deals by March 2018 (Adds Total CEO quotes)

Oct 17 2017

GLOBAL LNG-Bullish streak ends as buyers drop bids on more supply

LONDON, Oct 13 Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell after six straight weeks of gains as more supply emerged and buyers aggressively revised down bids for December shipments.

Oct 13 2017

UPDATE 2-Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts

* Appeal hearing due in Nov. in separate case against Shell (Adds comment from Leigh Day, Zambian community leader)

Oct 13 2017
