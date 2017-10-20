Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L)
RDSa.L on London Stock Exchange
2,313.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,313.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+0.09%)
2.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
2,311.50
2,311.50
Open
2,320.00
2,320.00
Day's High
2,322.50
2,322.50
Day's Low
2,307.00
2,307.00
Volume
4,612,050
4,612,050
Avg. Vol
6,061,106
6,061,106
52-wk High
2,322.50
2,322.50
52-wk Low
1,922.50
1,922.50
About
The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company's segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€216,959.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8,289.90
|Dividend:
|0.39
|Yield (%):
|6.55
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.55
|15.18