Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

RDW.L on London Stock Exchange

646.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
644.50
Open
645.50
Day's High
651.00
Day's Low
642.00
Volume
685,009
Avg. Vol
1,102,776
52-wk High
666.00
52-wk Low
366.50

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company's operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,388.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 369.80
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.53 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.34 11.32
ROE: -- 15.20 15.18

Latest News about RDW.L

BRIEF-Bookrunner says 25.9 million shares to be place via accelerated bookbuild in Redrow

* ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY 25.9 MILLION EXISTING ORDINARY SHARES IN REDROW PLC

Sep 11 2017

UK builder Redrow lifts outlook further as profits jump

LONDON British housebuilder Redrow said it expected revenue and profit expectations to continue to rise into 2020, after posting better-than-expected 2016-17 pre-tax profits of 315 million pounds ($416 million).

Sep 05 2017

