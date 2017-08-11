Real Matters Inc (REAL.TO)
REAL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$10.12
Open
$10.31
Day's High
$10.48
Day's Low
$10.13
Volume
56,949
Avg. Vol
37,170
52-wk High
$15.00
52-wk Low
$8.29
About
Real Matters Inc. is a Canada-based technology company. The Company is an independent provider of mortgage title and closing services in America. It offers a cloud-based technology platform, redihive, to generate insights into residential and commercial property data, and provides its customers with subject matter expertise... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$896.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|87.49
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.27
|15.18
BRIEF-Real Matters reports qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million
* Qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million, down from $23.9 million in Q3 2016