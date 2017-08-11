Edition:
Real Matters Inc (REAL.TO)

REAL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$10.12
Open
$10.31
Day's High
$10.48
Day's Low
$10.13
Volume
56,949
Avg. Vol
37,170
52-wk High
$15.00
52-wk Low
$8.29

Real Matters Inc. is a Canada-based technology company. The Company is an independent provider of mortgage title and closing services in America. It offers a cloud-based technology platform, redihive, to generate insights into residential and commercial property data, and provides its customers with subject matter expertise... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $896.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 87.49
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

BRIEF-Real Matters reports qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million

* Qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million, down from $23.9 million in Q3 2016

Aug 11 2017
