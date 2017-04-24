Rebosis Property Fund Ltd (REBJ.J)
REBJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,100.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
1,100.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.09%)
1.00 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
1,099.00
1,099.00
Open
1,119.00
1,119.00
Day's High
1,119.00
1,119.00
Day's Low
1,085.00
1,085.00
Volume
438,918
438,918
Avg. Vol
654,221
654,221
52-wk High
1,348.00
1,348.00
52-wk Low
1,052.00
1,052.00
About
Rebosis Property Fund Limited is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in three business segments: retail, office and industrial. The Company's portfolio consists of shopping centers and single tenanted commercial offices. The Company's portfolio consists of approximately 20 retail,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R8,552.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|705.58
|Dividend:
|60.80
|Yield (%):
|11.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
BRIEF-Rebosis Property reports HY HEPS of 35.44 cents
* Declared a dividend of 60.80 cents per share for six months ended Feb.28 2017