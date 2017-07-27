Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)
REDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
154.45INR
19 Oct 2017
154.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.75 (-1.75%)
Rs-2.75 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs157.20
Rs157.20
Open
Rs157.20
Rs157.20
Day's High
Rs158.60
Rs158.60
Day's Low
Rs152.30
Rs152.30
Volume
25,047
25,047
Avg. Vol
611,763
611,763
52-wk High
Rs168.15
Rs168.15
52-wk Low
Rs82.05
Rs82.05
About
Redington (India) Limited is an India-based company, which operates in the information technology product distribution business, supply chain solutions and after sales services of information technology products. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in India, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and South Asia countries. The... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.21
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.54
|15.18
BRIEF-Redington (India) June-qtr consol profit up 5.7 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 984 million rupees versus 931 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Redington (India) March-qtr consol profit rises
* Redington (India) Ltd - Consol profit in March quarter last year was 1.38 billion rupees as per IND-AS; Consol total income 104.91 billion rupees
BRIEF-Redington (India) recommends final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share
May 25 Redington (India) Ltd: * Recommended final dividend of 2.30 rupees per share * Says approved reappointment of Raj Shankar as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.