Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS)

REDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,373.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.35 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs2,385.40
Open
Rs2,385.00
Day's High
Rs2,387.00
Day's Low
Rs2,362.05
Volume
47,303
Avg. Vol
730,754
52-wk High
Rs3,399.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,901.15

About

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company that is engaged in providing medicines. The Company operates in three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment includes manufacturing and marketing prescription and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.12
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs393,659.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 165.89
Dividend: 20.00
Yield (%): 0.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about REDY.NS

BRIEF-Enorama Pharma ‍starts cooperation with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

* ‍STARTS COOPERATION WITH DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES ON SALES IN NORTH AMERICA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 12 2017

Indian shares head for 3rd session of gains; automakers jump on Sept sales

Oct 3 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday and were headed for a third consecutive session of gains, as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd surged after posting strong monthly sales, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories jumped on the launch of a drug in its key U.S. market.

Oct 03 2017

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant in Andhra Pradesh

* Says gets EIR from U.S. FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant (SEZ) unit 1, Andhra Pradesh Source text - http://bit.ly/2wleXS9 Further company coverage:

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana facilities with no observations​

* FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana custom pharmaceutical services facility, technology development centre with no observations​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhsmbf Further company coverage:

Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gets EIR from US FDA for Formulation Srikakulam plant

* Says received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from US FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 21 2017

Indivior files lawsuits against Suboxone generic rivals

Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.

Sep 15 2017

UPDATE 1-Indivior files lawsuits against Suboxone generic rivals

Sept 15 Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.

Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs' Aurigene, Curis to start mid-stage study of CA-170

* Says Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Curis plan to initiate phase 2 trial of CA-170 in India‍​

Sep 12 2017

India's Dr Reddy's says German regulator makes 6 observations on unit

Sept 8 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday a German regulator has made six major observations about its Duvvada drug making facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, sending shares down as much as 7.1 percent.

Sep 08 2017

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories says Regulatory Authority of Germany concludes audit of facility

* Regulatory Authority of Germany concluded audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Vishakapatnam

Sep 08 2017
