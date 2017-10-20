Edition:
United States

Red Electrica Corporacion SA (REE.MC)

REE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
€18.18
Open
€18.24
Day's High
€18.29
Day's Low
€18.12
Volume
739,894
Avg. Vol
1,156,153
52-wk High
€20.77
52-wk Low
€16.25

Chart for

About

Red Electrica Corporacion SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the energy sector. The Company, through Red Electrica de Espana SAU (REE), focuses on the management of the Spanish high-voltage transmission grid, as well as is responsible for its development, maintenance and improvement of the network’s installations. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,823.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 541.08
Dividend: 0.62
Yield (%): 4.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates