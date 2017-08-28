Edition:
United States

Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)

RELG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

46.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.50 (+5.73%)
Prev Close
Rs43.65
Open
Rs43.95
Day's High
Rs48.00
Day's Low
Rs43.50
Volume
1,124,072
Avg. Vol
1,438,704
52-wk High
Rs288.00
52-wk Low
Rs34.10

Chart for

About

Religare Enterprises Limited is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in the business of broking in securities and commodities, lending and investments, financial advisory services, custodial and depository operations, portfolio management services, asset management and insurance, institutional equities and... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.24
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs8,235.71
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 178.46
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.15 11.32
ROE: -- 6.84 15.18

Latest News about RELG.NS

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says raised funds through issue of NCDs

* Says raised funds through issue of NCDs for an amount worth 300 million rupees

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises approves raising funds worth up to 500 mln rupees

* Says approved raising funds worth up to 500 million rupees via NCD issue‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders' approval to raise funds of up to 5 bln rupees by issue of NCDs

* Says proposal to obtain shareholders' approval to raise funds of up to 5 billion rupees by issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-India's Religare Enterprises June-qtr loss widens

* Net loss in June quarter last year was 258.4 million rupees ;total revenue was 139.8 million rupees

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod to further invest in Religare Capital Markets

* Seeks members' nod to further invest in Religare Capital Markets up to INR 5 billion in one or more tranches in equity/preference shares of RCML Source text - http://bit.ly/2wptgFI Further company coverage:

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises clarifies on news item "Clix Capital may buy Religare Stake in Housing Finance Firm"

* Religare Enterprises Ltd clarifies on news item "Clix Capital may buy Religare Stake in Housing Finance Firm"

Aug 02 2017

India's Religare says it suffers cyber attack

MUMBAI Several units of India's Religare financial services group suffered a cyber attack, but its systems, operations and sensitive client information were secure and unaffected, it said on Monday.

Jul 17 2017

UPDATE 2-India's Religare says it suffers cyber attack

MUMBAI, July 17 Several units of India's Religare financial services group suffered a cyber attack, but its systems, operations and sensitive client information were secure and unaffected, it said on Monday.

Jul 17 2017

Indian shares hit fresh highs; IT stocks lead

July 17 Indian shares touched record high levels on Monday with IT stocks such as Infosys and Wipro Ltd leading the gains, while firm Asian markets on strong economic growth in China boosted investor sentiment.

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-India's Religare Enterprises says Religare Capital Markets scaled back its business

* Religare Enterprises Ltd clarifies on news item "Religare Enterprises closing down its institutional equity operations"

Jul 13 2017
» More RELG.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates