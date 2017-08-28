Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says raised funds through issue of NCDs * Says raised funds through issue of NCDs for an amount worth 300 million rupees

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises approves raising funds worth up to 500 mln rupees * Says approved raising funds worth up to 500 million rupees via NCD issue‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders' approval to raise funds of up to 5 bln rupees by issue of NCDs * Says proposal to obtain shareholders' approval to raise funds of up to 5 billion rupees by issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Religare Enterprises June-qtr loss widens * Net loss in June quarter last year was 258.4 million rupees ;total revenue was 139.8 million rupees

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod to further invest in Religare Capital Markets * Seeks members' nod to further invest in Religare Capital Markets up to INR 5 billion in one or more tranches in equity/preference shares of RCML Source text - http://bit.ly/2wptgFI Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises clarifies on news item "Clix Capital may buy Religare Stake in Housing Finance Firm" * Religare Enterprises Ltd clarifies on news item "Clix Capital may buy Religare Stake in Housing Finance Firm"

UPDATE 2-India's Religare says it suffers cyber attack MUMBAI, July 17 Several units of India's Religare financial services group suffered a cyber attack, but its systems, operations and sensitive client information were secure and unaffected, it said on Monday.

