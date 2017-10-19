Edition:
Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)

RELI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

909.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.60 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs914.50
Open
Rs915.80
Day's High
Rs921.90
Day's Low
Rs903.00
Volume
3,664,082
Avg. Vol
8,561,995
52-wk High
Rs921.90
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Reliance Industries Limited is engaged in refining, including manufacturing of refined petroleum products, and petrochemicals, including manufacturing of basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastic and synthetic rubber in primary forms. The Company's segments include Refining, Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas,... (more)

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs5,762,205.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,332.79
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.60

P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Venezuela's deteriorating oil quality riles major refiners

CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuela's state-run oil firm, PDVSA, is increasingly delivering poor quality crude oil to major refiners in the United States, India and China, causing repeated complaints, canceled orders and demands for discounts, according to internal PDVSA documents and interviews with a dozen oil executives, workers, traders and inspectors.

Oct 19 2017

RPT-Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

Oct 17 2017

Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

Oct 17 2017

UPDATE 3-India's Reliance sees telecoms arm Jio turning profitable "shortly"

* To continue pumping about $1 bln per quarter into Jio (Adds analyst comment, exec comment on debt)

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs

* Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​

Oct 13 2017

India's Reliance Industries Q2 profit up 7 pct, lags estimates

Oct 13 Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.3 percent rise in its second-quarter standalone net profit, buoyed by higher margins from its core refining and petrochemical businesses.

Oct 13 2017

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)

Oct 12 2017

India's Reliance sells U.S. shale asset for $126 million

MUMBAI Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd has agreed to sell a shale oil and gas block in the United States for $126 million, a third of the price it paid seven years ago, amid a downturn in global oil prices.

Oct 06 2017
