Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)

Venezuela's deteriorating oil quality riles major refiners CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuela's state-run oil firm, PDVSA, is increasingly delivering poor quality crude oil to major refiners in the United States, India and China, causing repeated complaints, canceled orders and demands for discounts, according to internal PDVSA documents and interviews with a dozen oil executives, workers, traders and inspectors.

RPT-Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

UPDATE 3-India's Reliance sees telecoms arm Jio turning profitable "shortly" * To continue pumping about $1 bln per quarter into Jio (Adds analyst comment, exec comment on debt)

BRIEF-Reliance Industries sees Jio capex to be about 70 bln rupees/qtr over next few qtrs * Reliance Industries exec says Reliance Jio net debt at 490 bln rupees‍​

India's Reliance Industries Q2 profit up 7 pct, lags estimates Oct 13 Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.3 percent rise in its second-quarter standalone net profit, buoyed by higher margins from its core refining and petrochemical businesses.

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing * High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)