Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Sept 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business LONDON Unilever has agreed a $900 million deal with South African investor Remgro , buying Remgro's 26 percent stake in its South African subsidiary in exchange for its southern African spreads business and a cash payment.

UPDATE 1-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business * Unilever aiming for bigger spreads deal by end '17/early '18

RPT-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business LONDON, Sept 22 Unilever and South African investment holding company Remgro on Friday announced a 11.9 billion rand ($901 million) deal that sees Unilever trade its spreads business in southern Africa for Remgro's stake in its South African subsidiary.