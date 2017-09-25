Edition:
Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)

REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,790.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-210.00 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
22,000.00
Open
22,209.00
Day's High
22,209.00
Day's Low
21,790.00
Volume
1,658,937
Avg. Vol
1,361,453
52-wk High
23,394.00
52-wk Low
19,954.00

Chart for

About

Remgro Limited is an investment holding company. The Company's investment portfolio includes over 30 investee companies. The Company focuses on approximately seven industries, including food, liquor and home care; banking; healthcare; insurance; industrial; infrastructure, and media and sport. Its investments consist of both... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): R115,316.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 529.22
Dividend: 301.00
Yield (%): 2.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.14 11.32
ROE: -- 18.44 15.18

Latest News about REMJ.J

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Sep 25 2017

Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business

LONDON Unilever has agreed a $900 million deal with South African investor Remgro , buying Remgro's 26 percent stake in its South African subsidiary in exchange for its southern African spreads business and a cash payment.

Sep 22 2017

UPDATE 1-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business

* Unilever aiming for bigger spreads deal by end '17/early '18

Sep 22 2017

RPT-Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business

LONDON, Sept 22 Unilever and South African investment holding company Remgro on Friday announced a 11.9 billion rand ($901 million) deal that sees Unilever trade its spreads business in southern Africa for Remgro's stake in its South African subsidiary.

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure

* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure

Jun 22 2017
