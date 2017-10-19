Edition:
Renault SA (RENA.PA)

RENA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

83.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.20 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
€84.70
Open
€85.01
Day's High
€85.07
Day's Low
€83.50
Volume
1,514,637
Avg. Vol
920,503
52-wk High
€90.76
52-wk Low
€71.92

Renault SA is a France based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles and the provision of related services. It is structured into two segments: the Automobile division, which handles the design, manufacture and marketing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, under Renault, Renault Samsung Motors... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.81
Market Cap(Mil.): €24,692.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 295.72
Dividend: 3.15
Yield (%): 3.77

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.84 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.48 11.32
ROE: -- 13.44 15.18

Latest News about RENA.PA

Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co Ltd is suspending domestic production of vehicles for the Japanese market for at least two weeks to address misconduct in its final inspection procedures that led to a major recall, it said on Thursday.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 2-Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market

* Nissan, Kobe Steel scandals raise questions about Japan quality (Adds CEO comment, details on misconduct)

Oct 19 2017

Mitsubishi Motors to seek growth in China, U.S. as it moves on from scandal

TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it plans to boost sales by 30 percent over three years, setting ambitious goals for growth in China and the United States as well as a comeback in Japan where has been hobbled by a mileage cheating scandal.

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 2-Mitsubishi Motors to seek growth in China, U.S. as it moves on from scandal

* First mid-term plan since mileage cheating scandal (Adds regional sales targets, profitability goals)

Oct 18 2017

Finnish government looks to list drinks company Altia

HELSINKI The Finnish government is set to press ahead with a stock market listing of state-owned alcoholic drinks company Altia to help boost its growth.

Oct 17 2017

UPDATE 1-Finnish government looks to list drinks company Altia

HELSINKI, Oct 17 The Finnish government is set to press ahead with a stock market listing of state-owned alcoholic drinks company Altia to help boost its growth.

Oct 17 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 12)

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Oct 12 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 11)

BRUSSELS, Oct 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Renault buying 25 pct stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix

Oct 10 Renault: * Buying 25 percent stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix * Jedlix specialises in "smartcharging" of electric vehicles * Renaut launching new 'ZE Smart Charge' app with Jedlix

Oct 10 2017

Motor racing: Renault F1 team signs former FIA technical head Budkowski

SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 6 - Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul said the French manufacturer’s Formula One team were prepared to consider an April 2018 joining date for new recruit Marcin Budkowski, after hiring the former technical head of the sport’s governing body in a move that has upset rivals.

Oct 06 2017
