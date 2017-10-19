Renault SA (RENA.PA)

Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market TOKYO Nissan Motor Co Ltd is suspending domestic production of vehicles for the Japanese market for at least two weeks to address misconduct in its final inspection procedures that led to a major recall, it said on Thursday.

Mitsubishi Motors to seek growth in China, U.S. as it moves on from scandal TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it plans to boost sales by 30 percent over three years, setting ambitious goals for growth in China and the United States as well as a comeback in Japan where has been hobbled by a mileage cheating scandal.

Finnish government looks to list drinks company Altia HELSINKI The Finnish government is set to press ahead with a stock market listing of state-owned alcoholic drinks company Altia to help boost its growth.

BRIEF-Renault buying 25 pct stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix Oct 10 Renault: * Buying 25 percent stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix * Jedlix specialises in "smartcharging" of electric vehicles * Renaut launching new 'ZE Smart Charge' app with Jedlix