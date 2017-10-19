Renault SA (RENA.PA)
Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market
TOKYO Nissan Motor Co Ltd is suspending domestic production of vehicles for the Japanese market for at least two weeks to address misconduct in its final inspection procedures that led to a major recall, it said on Thursday.
* Nissan, Kobe Steel scandals raise questions about Japan quality (Adds CEO comment, details on misconduct)
Mitsubishi Motors to seek growth in China, U.S. as it moves on from scandal
TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it plans to boost sales by 30 percent over three years, setting ambitious goals for growth in China and the United States as well as a comeback in Japan where has been hobbled by a mileage cheating scandal.
* First mid-term plan since mileage cheating scandal (Adds regional sales targets, profitability goals)
Finnish government looks to list drinks company Altia
HELSINKI The Finnish government is set to press ahead with a stock market listing of state-owned alcoholic drinks company Altia to help boost its growth.
HELSINKI, Oct 17 The Finnish government is set to press ahead with a stock market listing of state-owned alcoholic drinks company Altia to help boost its growth.
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 12)
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, Oct 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRIEF-Renault buying 25 pct stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix
Oct 10 Renault: * Buying 25 percent stake in Dutch start-up firm Jedlix * Jedlix specialises in "smartcharging" of electric vehicles * Renaut launching new 'ZE Smart Charge' app with Jedlix
Motor racing: Renault F1 team signs former FIA technical head Budkowski
SUZUKA, Japan, Oct 6 - Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul said the French manufacturer’s Formula One team were prepared to consider an April 2018 joining date for new recruit Marcin Budkowski, after hiring the former technical head of the sport’s governing body in a move that has upset rivals.