Resilient Reit Ltd (RESJ.J)
RESJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,176.98ZAc
20 Oct 2017
14,176.98ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-13.02 (-0.09%)
-13.02 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
14,190.00
14,190.00
Open
14,191.00
14,191.00
Day's High
14,280.00
14,280.00
Day's Low
14,048.00
14,048.00
Volume
479,208
479,208
Avg. Vol
446,021
446,021
52-wk High
14,392.00
14,392.00
52-wk Low
10,101.00
10,101.00
About
Resilient REIT Limited is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Corporate and Retail. The Company focuses on investing in regional retail centers with a minimum of three anchor tenants and letting predominantly to national retailers. The Company also invests in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R59,433.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|423.08
|Dividend:
|297.07
|Yield (%):
|4.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18
BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT says capital of R2.5 billion raised
* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: CAPITAL OF APPROXIMATELY R2.5 BILLION WAS RAISED AT A PRICE OF R126.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Block Trade - Resilient REIT will increase amount of equity raise to R2.5 bln
* BLOCK TRADE - RESILIENT REIT LTD: WILL INCREASE AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISE TO R2.5 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Resilient Reit to raise about r750 mln via book build
* PROPOSES AN EQUITY RAISE OF APPROXIMATELY R750 MILLION ( "EQUITY RAISE") THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW RESILIENT SHARES
BRIEF-Resilient REIT and Greenbay closes acquisition of Forum Coimbra, Forum Viseu
June 1 Greenbay Properties Ltd and Resilient REIT Ltd: